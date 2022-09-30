FORMER York City Knights head coach and captain Chris Thorman has been appointed the new head coach of Newcastle Thunder.
Thorman spent the latter stages of his career with York, making 61 appearances for the Knights in three seasons between 2009 and 2012.
The now 42-year-old scored 21 tries and notched 100 goals throughout his three terms with York.
Thorman also spent the 2012 season as the head coach of the Knights, when they were still in League Two.
Since then, he has taken interim charge of Huddersfield Giants in 2018 before spending four seasons in charge of Workington Town.
He has now been appointed head coach of Newcastle after Eamon O’Carroll departed to take up a role with Catalan Dragons.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here