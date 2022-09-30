JOHN ASKEY has enthused that the players in his York City side are “more than capable of holding their own” in the Vanarama National League.

This season marks York’s first fifth-tier campaign in five seasons. Since the beginning of the term, the Minstermen have had a more than solid start, winning four and drawing three of their opening 10 games.

With 15 points, York are currently sat in ninth in the league table, having already drawn with the promotion-challenging Solihull Moors and beating established National League sides such as Bromley, Maidenhead United and Woking.

“The majority of them have played at this level, there’s only one or two from last season (that haven’t),” noted City manager Askey.

“They’re more than capable of holding their own in the league. We just need a rub of the green, and try and find somebody who can put the ball in the back of the net on a regular occurrence.

“Having said that, Lenell (John-Lewis) has done that, but there’s a lot of weight on Lenell. We need to find someone else who is going to take that responsibility as well.

“It might be Luke (James), it might be Manny (Duku), we need people coming to the forefront.”

Although York have opened the season well, Askey was insistent that he and his players feel they could have accumulated more points.

“Having played the games that we’ve played, we feel as though we could have got more points,” he said. “You’re always wanting more.”

“Obviously, we want to be, hopefully, in a play-off position come the end of the season.”

The Minstermen welcomed 17 arrivals in the summer and have done well to integrate them into the first team as swiftly as they have.

Askey, though, is still hopeful that another striker will be moving to the LNER Community Stadium.

When asked if he was any closer to bringing any new bodies into the squad, Askey replied: “Not at the moment, no. We’re still looking, but at the moment there’s nobody that has come to light.

“We (were close to a deal) a couple of weeks ago, but the other team backed out, it wasn’t the player, the team pulled him back.”