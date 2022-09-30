YORK City advanced into the final qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup last night with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Cleethorpes Town.

Goals from Kieran Clayton, Nathan Heaton and George Harrison were enough for Tim Ryan’s side, who go into the hat for the third Qualifying Round.

Ryan named a much-changed side from the one that featured a week ago in their National League Alliance league opener, which gave the first-year and second-year prospects a chance to impress in the side.

City were on the attack from the off and took the lead after only 12 minutes. Clayton headed the ball home at the far post after a cross into the area from the right by Harrison to give the side an early lead.

A double chance followed in a matter of seconds for the Minstermen seven minutes later.

Midfielder Billy Gordon did well to break into the penalty area, before his low left-footed strike came back out of the post, before forward Harry Burland powered the rebound onto the crossbar from close-range.

York did manage to find themselves a second goal of the evening in the 21st minute through defender Heaton, who found himself unmarked in the penalty area to head the ball into the bottom-left corner from a Tom Algar corner.

It was truly a dominant first-half display from Ryan’s side and they had further chances to extend their lead ahead of half time.

Max Ezard drilled the ball narrowly over the bar after a cut-back from the right byline, before Harrison volleyed over after a cross in from the left from Williams Edenene.

Harrison extended York’s lead five minutes into the second-half with a stunning strike at the near post as City advanced to the next round, where they will face either Stalybridge Celtic or Hyde United at home.