JAMES FORD believes that York City Knights head into the off-season “in the best place that we’ve ever been."

York’s 2022 season came to an end at the Betfred Championship play-off semi-finals stage at the hands of Leigh Centurions on Sunday, with the promotion favourites easing to a 70-10 win.

For the Knights, 2022 represented another year of progress and was arguably the club’s best season since reformation 20 years ago, having won a Championship play-off match for the first time in their 26-24 victory over Halifax Panthers earlier this month.

Ford’s side head into 2023 having already announced 19 members of their squad for next year, with contact negotiations having taken place far earlier than in previous seasons.

“This is probably the best place that we’ve ever been in,” said the York head coach, when asked about how confident he feels heading into the off-season.

“What we normally do is wait until the final game is over and then start trying to find and re-sign players.

“What you find is that Featherstone (Rovers), Halifax, Leigh and the rest have signed them all.

“We’ve been on with things for a while behind closed doors and Clint (Goodchild, chairman) has been pretty aggressive in terms of retentions, which is good.

“We’ve got a number of things in the pipeline to be announced when the club decides to do so.”

While 2022 goes down as one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history, there is no complacency among the current ranks to settle for such a standing.

“You always want more, everyone wants more and we will sit down and talk about how we can get more,” added Ford.

“But we’ve made progress. We’ve made the play-offs for the second time in three seasons and we’re the first (Knights) team to have won a play-off game at this level.

“Plus, we’ve blooded a number of young players, who will be better for that experience and we’ve even sold one (Toby Warren to Leeds Rhinos), which is good for the club. We’ve made plenty of progress. But everybody always wants more.

“I’m sure Clint, myself and all the staff will have a good chat about where we can improve things even further for next season, because that’s what we want, the whole club to move forward - the Men’s team, the Ladies team, the other teams that we have too, we want to whole club to continue improving.”

As with any off-season, while new signings will arrive, a number of existing players will depart the club.

Prop forward Joe Porter has already confirmed his retirement after six years at York. Hooker Sam Davis has joined London Broncos, with front-rower Marcus Stock also being linked with a move to the capital club.

Ford said: “There will be some players leaving the club, but it’s not for me to say who they are just yet.

“I just want to go on the record and say thanks to them for their efforts and commitment.

“They’ve been part of the first ever York City Knights team to win in the (Championship) play-offs and nobody can take that away from them.

“On a personal note, we’ll miss you and good luck to you at your next club.”