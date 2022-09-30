FORMER York City Knights star Joe Batchelor has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Batchelor was called up to England for the first time earlier this year, ahead of their clash with the Combined Nations All Stars, a game in which he played.

The 27-year-old has now been named in head coach Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad for the World Cup which is being played in England for the first time in nine years.

The Three Lions will begin their tournament with a game against Samoa at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Saturday, October 15 (2.30pm).

Batchelor began his career at Coventry Bears before moving to the Knights in 2017, where he was reunited with head coach James Ford, who he played under in the Wakefield College team.

In his debut season for York, Batchelor scored 15 tries in 22 appearances and would only improve in his second campaign.

In 2018, after signing an improved contract with the Knights, he made 23 tries in 27 games, spearheading York’s promotion to the Betfred Championship, after which he made the move to Super League side St Helens.

The second-row broke into the Saints side in 2021, securing a regular place after spending some time on dual registration with both York and Leigh Centurions in 2019.