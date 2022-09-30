YORK City’s away clash with Altrincham has been allocated a new kick-off time after being selected for screening by BT Sport.
The Vanarama National League fixture will now begin at the later time of 5.20pm, instead of the usual 3pm starting mark.
It will be the second City game screened on BT Sport so far this season, the Minstermen having previously been showcased for their clash with Solihull Moors in August, which they went on to draw 1-1.
York travel to Altrincham on Saturday, November 12 for what will be their 19th league fixture of the season.
Altrincham have had a slow start to the campaign, winning just one game in 10, drawing five and losing their remaining four. Their only victory came against Aldershot last weekend, a game that the Robins won 1-0.
Their poor form sees them currently sat at 23rd in the table, seven points and 14 places behind the Minstermen.
