ETHAN ROSS has insisted that “there’s no point making a pre-assumption on any team” in the Vanarama National League.

York City will travel to The Hive Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to take on Barnet in their 11th game of the National League season.

York will be seeking a swift return to form after losing 3-1 to Notts County in their last outing, Fraser Kerr’s equalising goal being made redundant by a Macaulay Langstaff brace.

Though he conceded three, Ross put in a solid performance against County, making two particularly key saves against Ruben Rodrigues and Langstaff.

It was another impressive game for the shot-stopper, who has made a strong impression at City already.

Barnet, meanwhile, will be hoping for their first win in five, having lost three and drawn one of their previous four games.

“The best way to go about (the Barnet game) is (to) see how it is on the day,” noted Ross.

“There’s no point making a pre-assumption on any team, probably barring Notts County, I knew I’d be busy against them.

“Some games you go into, you might play a team that are low in the table, like Scunthorpe for example.

“I think people might have assumed, because they were bottom of the league, they’d be a walkover, but they’ve got some really good players.

“It’ll be the same for every club in this league, everyone has good players. When they turn up on the day, they can make it really tough for you.

“It’s one of them, you’ve got to approach it the right way every game. You’ve done all your work in the week, you’ve worked hard, you’ve done your extras, so you’ve got all bases covered for the Saturday.

“You go in and approach the game in a professional manner and just do your job, that’s all you can do.

“We’ll see on Saturday, but it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

Ross, who joined the Minstermen in the summer on a season-long loan from Sky Bet League Two side Stockport County, has been one of York’s better players to start the term.

The 25-year-old has kept three clean sheets, featuring in all 10 games that York have played so far.

With four wins, three draws and three losses, City have gathered 15 points which, at the time of writing, sees them ninth in the league table, just one place and one point ahead of upcoming opponents Barnet.

“It sounds so cliche saying it, but you literally have to take it game by game,” insisted Ross.

“At the same time, you’ve got to take the confidence from the results we’ve been turning out and the way we’ve been playing.

“I’m really enjoying it here, I really, really enjoy coming to work here. It’s a great place to be, and there’s a good buzz about the place.

“Even after the game (against Notts County), everyone came in on Monday morning fresh and ready to go again.

“I’m really, really happy being here, I’m enjoying my football a lot.

“The only downside for me is that I don’t live in York, if I lived in York, it’d be a bit more ideal, I’m still doing the travelling.

“But no, it’s brilliant, I’m absolutely loving it here.”