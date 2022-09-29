JOHN ASKEY has insisted that there isn’t a team in the league “we can’t go and defeat” but noted that, conversely, any team can beat York City if they are not at their best.

York will travel to the Hive Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to take on Barnet in their next Vanarama National League game.

City will be looking to return to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 by Notts County at the LNER Community Stadium in their latest outing.

It was the first loss in six games for the Minstermen, who are currently seated ninth in the Vanarama National League.

When asked if he felt the clash with Barnet was a game York could win, City boss Askey replied: “Very much so. Whoever we play, even if we play the likes of Wrexham, I still believe we can play.

“If they turn up on the day and all of their players play well, then obviously, it’s going to be very difficult.

“But I don’t think there’s any team in the league we can’t go and defeat, but on the other side of it, there’s no team that we can play against who can’t beat us.

“We’ve got to be right mentally and physically and give everything we’ve got.”

In their latest game, Barnet fell to a third loss in four, being beaten 5-4 by Dagenham and Redbridge in a nine-goal thriller.

“I’m sure they’ll address one or two defensive errors that they made, but we need to address things as well,” noted Askey.

“Hopefully it’ll be a good game and we come out on top. (Barnet) have struggled, and they’ve been lucky to stay up, but this is a different season.

“Having watched them, they’ve got one or two good players and I’m sure they’ll be in and around the play-offs come the end of the season.”

York have struggled with injuries this campaign, despite only 10 games having been played, but Askey was hopeful that some previously absent players will be available on Saturday.

“We’re getting one or two back," he noted. "With losing, it gives you a chance to freshen things up and have a look at different players.

“The players are in good spirits, it’s one loss in six, so we’ve got to remember that and keep doing what we’re good at.

“We’re hoping that (Mitch Hancox and Ryan Fallowfield will) be available, and obviously Gus (Mafuta) and Luke (James) are getting fitter with every training session, we’ve got more to pick from now.

“Manny (Duku), we’re still waiting on him to see. He trained on Monday, but he hasn’t trained the last couple of times. We’re hoping he can train (before the game).

“(Michael Duckworth and Paddy McLaughlin are) still struggling a bit. I think Ducky will be back before Paddy, but it’s dragged on for quite a while now (with Duckworth).

“We knew that Paddy was going to be a long time, but we didn’t realise Duckworth would be as long as he’s been.”