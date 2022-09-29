THREE York City Knights players have received international call-ups for next month’s Rugby League World Cup.

Prop forward Jack Teanby, who has been with York since 2018 after joining them from Dewsbury Rams, has been named in the Scotland squad.

Teanby made 29 appearances for the Knights last campaign, starting 11 games and notching a try.

He has been an integral member to the York sides that, across the last three seasons, have made the play-offs twice, reaching the semi-finals for the first time last term.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance for his country last year and earlier in the week signed a new, two-year contract with the Knights.

Elsewhere, Brendan O’Hagan and Ronan Michael have been named in the Republic of Ireland team.

O’Hagan made 19 appearances for York last season, starting 16 games and scoring nine tries, playing an important role in the side’s success.

The 23-year-old half-back could make his international debut at the World Cup, having been uncapped prior to the upcoming tournament.

Michael, meanwhile, will be looking to add to the five caps he has already received for Ireland.

The prop-forward joined York in 2021 from Swinton Lions and went on to play in 19 games throughout 2022.

He started 12 of those matches, notching three tries.

Also included in the Ireland squad are Joe Keyes and James McDonnell, former Knights loanees.

Keyes played just one game for York in 2021, on loan from Hull KR, and has already featured in eight matches for his country.

McDonnell, meanwhile, made seven appearances for the Knights on loan from Wigan Warriors, also in the 2021 campaign. He has not yet played a game for Ireland.