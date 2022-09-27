YORK City Knights Ladies will be holding three open trials for an under-19s team set to form at the club ahead of the 2023 season.
The sessions will be held tomorrow, October 19 and November 2 between 6pm and 7.30pm at York St John Sports Park, Haxby Road.
High-performance coaches will be covering core sessions and full contact scenarios in each of the sessions, which will be free to attend and open to girls between the ages of 16 and 19.
They will offer young, female rugby league players a chance to progress further in their game.
Players will need to bring trainers, boots and a water bottle to the sessions, which will allow those in attendance to use the same facilities as the Knights Ladies.
The under-19s team that is set to form comes off the back of a stellar season for the Knights, who reached their first ever Betfred Women’s Super League and won their maiden BWSL League Leaders’ Shield.
For more information, people should contact Danny Holmes at d.holmes@yorkcityknights.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here