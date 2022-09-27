CRAIG RICHARDS has emphasised that York City Knights Ladies hooker Sinead Peach “just didn’t quite make it” into the England World Cup squad.

Peach was a surprise absence from Richards’ World Cup squad, which was announced on Monday, given the form she had across the 2022 season in the Betfred Women’s Super League.

Alongside co-captain Katie Langan, Peach led York to their first ever BWSL League Leaders’ Shield and guided them to their first ever Grand Final.

Though the Knights lost 12-4 to Leeds Rhinos Women, Peach scored a stunning solo try in the game, breaking through the Leeds defensive line which had been solid for almost the entirety of the match.

“We select off a few things,” noted England head coach Richards.

“Sinead went on the Papua New Guinea tour and did okay. I suppose when we returned it wasn’t for her.

“One of the things about the EPU (England Performance Unit) is that we ask a lot about the girls.

“The toughest thing is, I look at the programs the girls have to do on top of working all week.

"It’s potentially too much, but at the end of the day, we want to win a World Cup.

“We know where we need to get to. I felt the work we were doing with the other potential hookers, (Peach) just didn’t quite make it.

“Is she a good player? Yes she is. But the hookers that we’ve got on board, Keara (Bennett, of Leeds Rhinos), in particular her passing game, is going to be crucial against certain nations for us.

“There’s other players I won’t go into in the squad that can play at the nine as well.

“I suppose loyalty to the guys that have been in the squad and worked really hard, particularly with fitness, and they’re great around the place.”