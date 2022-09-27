JOSH DALEY has signed for York City Knights ahead of the 2023 season from the Mounties on a one-year deal.

Daley has been one of the leading hookers in the New South Wales Cup, forging a reputation as a tough tackler while playing for the Mounties, a feeder club for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the National Rugby League.

The 26-year-old ended the 2022 season as the second highest tackler in the competition, completing 95.7 per cent of his tackles.

Making 20 appearances for the Mounties last season, Daley notched two tries and nine assists as they finished ninth in the New South Wales Cup.

Of those matches, Daley played the full 80 minutes on 14 occasions.

The hooker will offer competition to Will Jubb and Tom Inman for the Knights’ number nine role.

“I’m pleased to sign Josh. He is a very talented hooker who comes very highly recommended,” said Knights head coach James Ford.

“He’s strong defensively and a running threat off the back of ruck wins. I’m confident Josh will have a positive impact on our performances.”

Prior to playing for the Mounties, Daley played rugby for Wests Devils as a youngster, going on to represent Western Suburbs Magpies and North Sydney Bears.

“The move came about, basically, through Mounties this year,” noted Daley.

“We had a really good season and they made me captain, sort of giving me the keys to the car, putting a whole heap of faith and opportunity in me.

“I heard through my manager that there was some interest overseas which is something that I’ve looked at in the last few years.

“The York offer came through and it was the most appealing so I jumped at it.

“(I’m) a dynamic, running hooker. I like getting out of dummy-half, not only setting up people but I like running a lot, it’s a big part of my game.

“I love bringing people onto the ball as well and I’ll be trying to chew up as many metres in the middle of the field as I can.”

Daley noted that since hearing of York’s interest, he had been following their progress in the Betfred Championship.

The Knights were beaten 70-10 by Leigh Centurions in the play-off semi-final, but it was the first time in York’s history that they had reached the final four.

They did so by beating Halifax Panthers 26-24 in a competitive, tight quarter-final match-up at the Shay.

“It’s been really good. I’ve always followed the Super League and Championship to see what’s going on over there because my old man, brother and I are just tragics, really," enthused Daley.

“It’s interesting – I like the promotion and relegation system over there, and I’ve been looking in the last few months for what’s going on at York.

“It’s really cool how the club won the first Championship play-off game against Halifax.

"I watched that game and then the one against Leigh, as well, and it’s a really interesting journey the team has been on.

“There’s obviously the idea of getting promoted to Super League at York and I think there are a lot of good building blocks there, not only building into this season but the next few.

"It sounds like a club that is really on the up, let’s put it that way.”

Daley’s signing sees him become the 16th confirmed member of York’s squad for the 2023 season.

He joins alongside Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, James Glover, Jacob Ogden, Will Jubb, Chris Clarkson, Liam Harris, Pauli Pauli, Jordan Thompson, Miles Harrison, Brad Ward, AJ Towse, Olly Butterworth, Brendan O'Hagan and Ata Hingano ahead of the new campaign.