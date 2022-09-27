NICK POPE played his second successive game for England on Monday night, drawing 3-3 with Germany.

The former York City loanee played another 90 minutes in what was England’s final game of the Nations League, League A, Group Three.

A penalty from Ilkay Gundogan and a strike from Kai Havertz saw Germany take a two-goal lead after an initially flat display from the Three Lions, denying Pope a clean sheet.

England rallied, however, with Luke Shaw and Mason Mount scoring within four minutes of each other, before Harry Kane gave them a 3-2 lead.

With minutes remaining in the match, Havertz notched his second goal of the game after an error from Pope to ensure the clash finished as a draw.

It was England’s final game before the World Cup, which will start in November and take place in Qatar.

Pope was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s side in place of the injured Jordan Pickford against Italy, and retained the number one role against Germany.

The 30-year-old, who has kept three clean sheets in seven games for Newcastle United this season in the Premier League, picked up his 10th cap for his country.

Pope spent the 2013/14 season on loan at York from Charlton Athletic, making 24 appearances for the Minstermen.

He kept 12 clean sheets as part of a stunning individual season, his performances helping City reach the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.