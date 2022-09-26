YORK City Knights season tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday morning.

As in previous years, supporters will have the choice between general admission season tickets and premier club season tickets.

There will also be two hospitality options, presidents and vice-presidents. The former is the new name belonging to platinum season tickets.

The bulk of Knights season ticket prices have been frozen, meaning general admissions season tickets are listed at £199 for adults, £165 for concessions and free for under-16s.

Vice-president season tickets are priced at £650, whereas presidents season tickets will cost £1350.

The price of the premier club season tickets has increased slightly, bumping up to £345 for adults, £310 for concessions and £80 for under-16s.

Existing season ticket holders have until December 1 to renew their season tickets.

The Knights will be competing in the Betfred Championship next term after a 70-10 loss in the play-off semi-final to Leigh Centurions on Sunday, having reached the final four for the first time in their history.