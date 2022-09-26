YORK City Knights Ladies star Sinead Peach has not been included in Craig Richards’ England squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Peach played a pivotal role in York’s success across the 2022 season. Alongside co-captain Katie Langan, she helped lead York to their first ever Betfred Women’s Super League, League Leaders’ Shield.

The hooker also helped the Knights reach the BWSL Grand Final for the first time in their history.

Though York lost the final 12-4 to Leeds Rhinos Women at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium earlier this month, Peach bagged a stunning solo try in the second half, charging through the bulk of the Rhinos defence to score.

The 24-year-old was shortlisted for the 2022 Woman of Steel award, which was ultimately won by her teammate Tara Stanley.

Stanley is one of four Knights to be called up to the England squad, who will commence their World Cup campaign with a game against Brazil on November 1.

Joining the full-back are prop Grace Field and second-rows Hollie Dodd and Liv Wood, who have all been capped for England prior to the tournament.

“The process to select the final squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup has been a difficult one, but I am confident I have picked the strongest squad available to me,” said England head coach Richards.

“I think we’re in a really privileged position to have some experienced players in the squad such as captain Emily Rudge who is heading into her fourth Rugby League World Cup, our all-time top try-scorer Amy Hardcastle, and players like Jodie Cunningham, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Tara-Jane Stanley.

“In contrast, we also have some very exciting younger players included with the likes of Hollie Dodd, Fran Goldthorp and Zoe Hornby.

“With just over a month before we kick it all off at Headingley Stadium against Brazil we are excited, focused and determined to make the most of this huge opportunity for women’s rugby league.”

England squad: Anderson, Beevers, Bennett, Burke, Cunningham, Dodd, Field, Goldthorp, Hardcastle, Harris, Hornby, Hoyle, Jones, Molyneux, Roberts, Roche, Rudge, Stanley, Stott, Travis, Winfield-Hill, Whitfield, Wilson, Wood