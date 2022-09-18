LINDSAY ANFIELD has insisted that York City Knights Ladies’ loss in the Grand Final will make them “come back hungrier next year.”
York made it to their first ever Grand Final in the Betfred Women’s Super League and played Leeds Rhinos Women at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens, but were beaten 12-4 by the West Yorkshire side.
Sinead Peach’s second half try was their only piece of scoring in the match, as Leeds did well to contain York for much of the game.
“It was just one of those days, I think,” reflected director of rugby Anfield. “We probably didn’t execute where we needed to, a couple of little slip ups in defence, but they’re the margins to win a grand final.
“If anything, it’ll make us come back hungrier next year.
“If somebody had said at the beginning of the year that we’d have won the League Leaders’ Shield, won the Nines and got to a Grand Final, I’d have snapped their hand off. I’m not complaining today.
“Loads of these girls playing for York this year haven’t experienced anything like this, they say that you learn more from a loss than you do a win, and I’m sure they’ll take a lot from today.”
