KINGSLEY JAMES has insisted that York City were “nowhere near” their best performance levels against Scunthorpe United.

York drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe away from home on Saturday, after Lenell John-Lewis’ penalty was cancelled out by Rob Apter’s deflected equaliser late in the game.

Scunthorpe, who were at the bottom of the Vanarama National League table ahead of their clash with newly-promoted City, were strong throughout the game and perhaps unfortunate to not have scored sooner.

When asked if his side performed as well as he would’ve liked, first-team coach James replied: “No, nowhere near. We haven’t played well today, we’re fortunate to come away with a point, but it’s a point away from home.

“They’ve got good players, Scunthorpe, we’re not turning up to a team at the bottom of the league who are really struggling in terms of quality of players, they’ve got very, very good players in the squad.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but we didn’t play well and that’s it.

“It just happens. We’ve been really good throughout the season, we’ve only had an off day against Eastleigh and (Scunthorpe).

“Physically, we weren’t quite at it. But it just happens, it’s going to happen throughout the season.

“If we can pick up points in those situations and show enough character to get through those games and come away with something, we’ll be in a good position.”

City thought they had secured a second goal, and with it three points, when Ryan Fallowfield lashed a strike beyond Marcus Dewhurst with just over five minutes remaining.

He picked up the ball after Maziar Kouhyar’s shot hit an Iron defender. After a long deliberation, the goal was ruled offside.

“Apparently they were waiting on a decision (as to) whether it was a deliberate act to clear the ball, or just a deflection that nicked off the defender,” said James.

“The distance that the ball travelled wasn’t a deflection. The defender, from what we saw, is trying to block the ball, diverts it and then Ryan follows it in and finishes.

“It’s not really a deflection. I had a debate with the fourth official about Sam (Sanders) jumping and trying to head the ball away, and flicking it on and their striker being about 20 yards offside.

“They played on, because they deemed it a deliberate act that he flicked it onto their striker, which is ridiculous.

“He’s gone to head the ball away, he’s got under it and flicked it, it’s not a deliberate act to flick the ball into their striker, and they played on.

“The same thing at our end was given onside and continued play which gave them an opportunity to score a goal.

“At the other end, we’ve had a goal ruled out for exactly the same thing.”

Scunthorpe’s goal came after Apter’s shot deflected off of the debuting Gus Mafuta, who looked to block the United player’s effort on goal.

“In that position, as a defensive minded player, you’re going to try and block the shot,” noted James.

“If you jump out of the way, and Rossy’s not behind it and it goes in, you’re saying, ‘Why have you left it?’

“It’s just one of those things. No-one is happy in the changing rooms, no-one is pleased with the performance, but it’s a point and we move on to the next game."