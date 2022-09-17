YORK City came away from Glanford Park with a point after Scunthorpe United scored late in a feisty 1-1 draw.

A first-half Lenell John-Lewis penalty, the York captain’s fourth goal of the season, broke the deadlock and gave City the lead.

The Minstermen held onto their one-goal advantage for much of the match, but with two minutes of regular time left to play, Rob Apter equalised for the hosts.

It was a game in which Scunthorpe, who were bottom of the Vanarama National League table ahead of kick-off, could have scored far earlier, with Joe Nuttall's missed chance early in the first half the closest they came.

City had further opportunities to score after their penalty, their best perhaps coming from John-Lewis once again with under 10 minutes to go.

Both teams had a goal disallowed. Nuttall bundled the ball into the goal in the midst of the second half, but it was ruled out for handball.

York right-back Ryan Fallowfield smashed a shot into the net with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

It was flagged as offside, but the decision came some time after the ball was fired into the goal.

After naming an unchanged side in their previous three outings, York and manager John Askey were forced to alter their starting 11 against United.

Maxim Kouogun was absent after being sent off late-on against Bromley and was replaced by the debuting Gus Mafuta.

Manny Duku, who scored the winning goal against the Ravens in midweek, also started the game, taking the place of Alex Hurst.

Elsewhere, Luke James was named to the bench, marking his first time in the squad since City’s opening day 2-0 win over Woking.

Scunthorpe started the game as the brighter of the two sides. Three minutes in, Joe Nuttall saw an effort blocked by a sea of City shirts. The rebound fell to Rob Apter, but he could only drag his shot wide.

Only moments later, Mafuta lost possession on the right wing, deep in his own half and the ball was played to Nuttall in the box.

United’s striker, who has notched five goals already in the campaign, was one-on-one with Ethan Ross, but fired his shot straight at the goalkeeper, who parried it away.

City’s first chance of the match came from a set piece. After Ryan Fallowfield was fouled on the right-wing, Maziar Kouhyar stood over the dead ball.

He played it short, along the box to Duku, but the 29-year-old could only fire well over the crossbar.

From the opening stages of the game, the Minstermen struggled with the Iron’s pressure, often forced into clearing it long to not lose the ball in a dangerous position.

A break in play came when tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch by some home fans. From then on, City seemed more gathered as a side.

Mafuta, who grew into the game as the half went on, did well to find Sam Sanders on the other side of his defensive line.

The centre-back drove forward and saw an attempted cross deflected. The ball fell to Mitch Hancox, whose cross was too deep for anyone in the box.

Another cross was fired in from the right, back to Hancox, who was tripped in the box by Apter.

City were awarded a penalty and John-Lewis calmly slotted his effort to Marcus Dewhurst’s right, sending the Iron goalkeeper the wrong way.

Scunthorpe continued to press, though now looking for an equaliser rather than an opener.

Jacob Butterfield tried his luck with a driving strike from 25-yards out that was parried away by Ross.

Many of their other attempted attacks, however, ended before they could offer a true threat to the City backline.

York had a great chance to double their lead after just over half-an-hour had been played.

Under pressure, Kouhyar sprayed the ball wide to Olly Dyson. York’s number eight did brilliantly to beat his man and cut inside.

Dyson fired a cross into the box that met the head of John-Lewis, but the City captain’s looping header was caught by Dewhurst.

Coming into the second half, City had grown into the game and started much stronger than they had done at the beginning of the match.

Some brilliant individual play from Dan Pybus saw him make space before finding Fallowfield down the right wing.

The right-back attempted to get an effort on goal away, but Dewhurst did well to gather the ball.

Scunthorpe thought they had equalised through Nutall, just shy of the hour mark, when he bundled the ball into the net from a cross. His effort though was ruled out for handball.

City continued to threaten the Scunthorpe defence at certain stages of the match. Kouhyar fired a thunderous volley towards goal that was well parried by Dewhurst.

United came forward once again, bypassing the York midfield as they did so. Nuttall unleashed a shot from inside the box, but was denied by a phenomenal save from Ross.

Ross was called into action yet again mere minutes later, catching a curling shot from Alfie Beestin.

An Alex Whittle cross won City a corner, from which Kouhyar’s delivery found the head of John-Lewis, but the 33-year-old could only direct his effort wide.

WIth just over five minutes remaining, some interplay between John-Lewis and Kouhyar saw the winger break into the box. He unleashed a shot that was deflected, but remained in the 18-yard area.

The ball fell to Fallowfield, who thrashed an effort into the net. He ran to the corner flag in celebration, but the goal was eventually ruled out after the offside flag was raised.

With two minutes of regular time left to play, Apter drove forward for Scunthorpe.

He cut into the box and saw his strike go beyond Ross and into the net after a big deflection, securing a deserved point for the Iron.

York City: Ross, 7, Fallowfield, 7, Sanders, 6, Kerr, 6, Mafuta, 6 (Greaves 90’), Hancox, 5, (Whittle 49’, 6), Pybus, 6, Dyson, 7, Kouhyar, 7, John-Lewis (C), 7, Duku, 6

Unused subs: Whitley, Hurst, James

Goals: John-Lewis (24’)

Yellow cards: Dyson (72')

Scunthorpe United: Dewhurst, Ogle, O'Malley, Boyce (C), Beestin, Rowe, Taft, Butterfield, Apter, Marsh

Unused subs: Foster, Whitehouse, Feeney, Young, Fletcher

Goals: Apter (88’)

Yellow cards: Nuttall (45'), Taft (63')

York City’s star man: Ethan Ross. The York City goalkeeper made several saves throughout the game to deny Scunthorpe from scoring and was only beaten through a deflection.

Stats for Scunthorpe | York City

Shots (on target): 6 (5) | 7 (4)

Fouls committed: 12 | 7

Offsides: 1 | 0

Corners: 4 | 4

Referee: Daniel Middleton

Attendance: 3,758