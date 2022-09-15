YORK City picked up their third win in four games with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bromley on Tuesday night.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City first team starting to take shape

With 17 players moving to York in the summer, it was going to take time for manager John Askey to find his preferred starting 11, especially with the departures of key players such as Akil Wright and Peter Jameson.

Eight games into the Vanarama National League season, it seems Askey has found his ideal starting side, with Ryan Fallowfield and Mitch Hancox playing as wing-backs either side of a back three consisting of Maxim Kouogun, Sam Sanders and Fraser Kerr, ahead of goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Dan Pybus and Olly Dyson offer much-needed energy to the midfield, just behind the attacking trio of Maziar Kouhyar, Lenell John-Lewis and Alex Hurst.

City have started their last three matches with this side and have claimed nine points from an available nine, a strong run that has seen them rise to seventh in the table.

2. City are comfortable in a back four and back five

To begin the campaign, the Minstermen were often deployed in a 4-3-3, the formation most had come to expect under Askey.

As the term has progressed and injuries have impacted York, with Michael Duckworth, Luke James, Gus Mafuta, Adam Crookes and Paddy McLaughlin all sidelined, City have had to change their shape.

The back five that they have set up in for their latest matches, a newer shape, is one City have proven they are comfortable in.

It’s a versatility they will have to rely on against Scunthorpe, as Kouogun will be absent for the game, the centre-back having been dismissed for a second yellow card late-on against Bromley.

3. Duku offers a threat from the bench

Prior to the Bromley game, new signing Manny Duku had played just 24 minutes for City in the league.

His introduction against the Ravens proved a turning point for the Minstermen, as the 29-year-old’s physicality, speed and aerial presence offered a real threat in attack next to John-Lewis.

Duku played a part in winning the corner from which Billy Bingham turned the ball into his own net, before scoring a decisive header in stoppage time to seal the win for City, his first competitive goal for York.

4. Electric crowd can rally City

With just under 3,500 fans in attendance on Tuesday night, the fans in the LNER Community Stadium rallied behind their team, creating an impressive atmosphere.

Speaking about the fans, Askey said: “The crowd always helps. If they’ve got something to shout about, it puts the opposition under pressure, especially when we’re having corners from that end of the pitch.

“That’s what we’ve got to try and do, keep the crowd with us. If we do that, it can make a huge difference to us.”

5. City can compete with established fifth-tier sides

Bromley have been a National League team since the 2015/16 season, having managed to establish themselves as a solid, mid-table outfit.

Last season, they won the FA Trophy, beating Wrexham 1-0 in the final, while placing 10th in the league.

The Minstermen not only beat Bromley, but came back from a goal down after absorbing a 20 minute spell of pressure from their visitors.

City showed against the Lilywhites that, despite being newly promoted, they are more than capable of competing in the National League.