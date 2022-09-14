JOHN ASKEY has noted that, as a team, Bromley were “probably a step up” for the York City players.

York picked up their third win in four on Tuesday, beating Bromley 2-1 at the LNER Community Stadium.

A Billy Bingham own goal and a stoppage time header from Manny Duku overturned Omar Sowunmi’s first half strike.

The win saw City rise above Bromley in the Vanarama National League table. The Minstermen are now seventh with eight games played.

“I think (Bromley) are a decent team.” noted City manager Askey.

“It was probably a step up for our players today and that’s why it was a good game, because it tests your character.

“One or two haven’t played at this level before and they’re probably thinking, early on, ‘Am I up to it? Am I not?’

“It’s good to come through it. It should give them confidence.”

City finished the clash against Bromley with 10 men and went on to score despite the numerical disadvantage.

As the game came to a close, centre-back Maxim Kouogun was sent off for a second yellow card.

“I didn’t think it was a yellow, it’s a foul,” said Askey.

“I was amazed when the referee sent him off. I don’t think he did much in the game to warrant a sending off, but you just have to accept it.

“But it’s good, when it does get a bit heated, it’s great to come out with a win.”

With a goal to their name, the Ravens were looking to further their lead in the early second half.

York were successful in repelling their attempts to score, with goalkeeper Ethan Ross being called into action more than once to deny another goal.

“Rossy was brilliant in goal today, as he has been since he came in,” enthused Askey.

“The goal that we scored was a great goal, Dyson’s ball in and Manny rose really well, it’s a great header.

“Those are the games that, if you can win them, it gives everybody a lift and the supporters can go away happy.

“It was a tough game. To do what we’ve done today, we weren’t great for the full 90 minutes, (but) we showed some good football in spells.

“As close as the game was, we know that teams like them are dangerous on set pieces and that’s how they scored the first goal.

“We stuck in there. It just shows the spirit amongst the players to come away with three points.”