JOHN ASKEY expressed his delight that York City dealt with a “step-up” in opposition by sealing a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind win over Bromley.

A Billy Bingham own goal and a stoppage-time header from Manny Duku overturned Omar Sowunmi’s first-half strike for York.

The win saw newly-promoted City rise move up to seventh, the final Vanarama National League play-off place, and continue their dream start to life back in the fifth tier.

“I think they (Bromley) are a decent team,” said City manager Askey.

“It was probably a step up for our players and that’s why it was a good game, because it tests your character.

“One or two haven’t played at this level before and they’re probably thinking, early on, ‘Am I up to it? Am I not?’

“It’s good to come through it. It should give them confidence.”

York had goalkeeper Ethan Ross to thank for staying at just 1-0 down for 25 minutes as Bromley piled on the pressure in search for a second goal early in the second half.

“Rossy was brilliant in goal, as he has been since he came in,” enthused Askey.

“The goal that we scored was a great goal, (Olly) Dyson’s ball in and Manny rose really well, it’s a great header.

“Those are the games that, if you can win them, it gives everybody a lift and the supporters can go away happy.

“It was a tough game. To do what we’ve done today, we weren’t great for the full 90 minutes, (but) we showed some good football in spells.

“As close as the game was, we know that teams like them are dangerous on set pieces and that’s how they scored the first goal.

“We stuck in there. It just shows the spirit amongst the players to come away with three points.”

City finished the clash against Bromley with 10 men after Maxim Kouogun saw a second yellow card late on.

“I didn’t think it was a yellow,” added Askey. “I was amazed when the referee sent him off. I don’t think he did much in the game to warrant a sending off, but you just have to accept it.

“But it’s good, when it does get a bit heated, to come out with a win.”