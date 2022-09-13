YORK City battled back from a goal down against Bromley at the LNER Community Stadium, scoring a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory.

A Billy Bingham own goal and a header from Manny Duku in the final stages of the match cancelled out Omar Sowunmi’s first-half opener for Bromley.

The win means that City, who have picked up 10 points from the last 12 available, are unbeaten in four games, as they denied Bromley from picking up what would have been their fifth victory in six matches.

Both sides nearly scored within the opening minute, with Adam Marriott and Maziar Kouhyar inches away from notching the first goal of the game.

Despite going a goal down as Bromley grew into the game, York though remained resilient and fought back in the second half.

The introduction of Manny Duku proved a particular turning point for York, with the attacker offering more speed, strength and height to the City attack alongside Lenell John-Lewis.

With barely a minute left in regular time, centre-back Maxim Kouogun was dismissed for a second yellow card.

It was City’s first match since their 1-0 win away at Yeovil Town earlier in the month.

Their game against Dagenham and Redbridge, scheduled for Saturday, September 10, was postponed, as were football matches throughout the country as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Manager John Askey showed his faith in the side that won three points in Somerset, naming an unchanged starting team against Yeovil.

There was just one change on the bench, with striker Scott Boden dropping out for midfielder Scott Burgess.

Bromley looked to carve out a chance immediately from kick-off, when Adam Marriott was played into the box by Michael Cheek.

Marriott got a shot off, but it was low, tame and easy for City goalkeeper Ethan Ross to claim.

Seconds later, and the Minstermen were on the attack. Olly Dyson played a well-executed, chipped through-ball to Ryan Fallowfield down the right wing.

The right-back’s cross was driven across and went beyond John-Lewis, finding Kouhyar at the edge of the box.

The winger unleashed a curling shot that fizzed just wide of the far post in what was perhaps York’s best chance of the half.

City continued their high press throughout the opening stages of the game, forcing Bromley into conceding a corner.

Kouhyar’s cross was claimed by Reice Charles-Cook, though the Lilywhites goalkeeper dropped the ball before gathering it comfortably.

Corey Whitely’s long range strike forced Ross into action, his diving save denying the visitors from opening the scoring.

Kouhyar soon found the ball at his feet on the left, driving beyond two Ravens defenders as he charged down the wing.

His cross though was too deep, curling beyond any City shirts waiting in the box.

Mere minutes afterwards, John-Lewis made enough space to have a shot on goal, but his attempt was a simple one for Charles-Cook to claim.

Bromley came close to opening the scoring just after the half-hour mark. Harry Forster whipped in a brilliant ball from the left, hoping to find Cheek in the box.

Somehow, the striker could not connect with the ball, which sailed beyond the box and behind for a goal kick.

From there, City looked to break forward once more. Mitch Hancox played the ball down the left for Alex Hurst, who’s pressure in the first half had been particularly impressive.

The winger found Kouhyar, whose shot was on target and forced Charles-Cook to dive, but it was blocked before it reached the Bromley shot-stopper.

The Lilywhites won a free-kick just inside the York half with under 10 minutes remaining in the half.

James Vennings fired the ball into the City box and it soon found Sowunmi, who rifled a shot into the bottom left corner.

City could not find a response with the little time they had left in the first half and their start to the second half was slow.

The Ravens looked to, once again, score from a deep free-kick and though it was threatening, York put it behind for a corner, eventually clearing the danger.

Whitely broke through the City defence only moments later but was denied a goal by a brilliant save from Ross.

City were lucky to not be down by two after a poor Sam Sanders pass was intercepted by Marriott.

Bromley’s number 10 drove into the box but his effort was straight at Ross.

Duku was introduced on the hour mark and immediately made a difference, battling for aerial balls and injecting some more speed into the attack.

A Hancox cross deflected behind for a corner, which Kouhyar whipped into the box.

The ball hit Bingham in the box and ricocheted into the goal, drawing York level.

City continued with their efforts after equalising and Duku was soon involved in a scuffle with Sowunmi, the Bromley defender pushing into the attacker and receiving a yellow card.

The visitors came close to re-taking the lead in the closing stages of the game. Cheek found himself, unmarked, bursting through on the right wing.

He would have been in on goal were it not for a superb sliding tackle from Sanders.

In the midst of stoppage time, a corner was delivered well, finding the head of Duku who thundered an effort beyond Charles-Cook with one of the final kicks of the game, sealing the win for the Minstermen.

York City: Ross, 8, Fallowfield, 7, Kouogun, 7, Kerr, 7, Sanders, 7, Hancox, 7 (Whittle 77’), Dyson, 8 (Greaves 90’), Pybus, 7, Kouhyar, 7, John-Lewis (C), 7 , Hurst, 7 (Duku 60’, 8)

Unused subs: Burgess, Whitley

Goals: Bingham (og) (63’), Duku (90’)

Red cards: Kouogun (89’)

Bromley: Charles-Cook, Reynolds, Bingham, Sowunmi, Arthurs (Dennis 73’), Cheek, Marriott (Alexander 87’), Webster (C), Whitely, Forster, Vennings (Coleman 67’)

Unused subs: Hannam, Bradshaw

Goals: Sowunmi (38’)

Yellow cards: Reynolds (38’), Forster (59’), Sowunmi (67’), Bingham (81’)

York City’s star man: Manny Duku. The attacker was brought on from the bench and made an immediate impact, eventually scoring the winning goal for City.

Stats for York City v. Bromley

Shots: 6 (2) | 8 (6)

Corners: 8 | 7

Offsides: 0 | 1

Fouls committed: 9 | 6

Attendance: 3,492

Referee: Aaron Bannister