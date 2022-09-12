YORK City Knights will play their Betfred Championship play-off eliminator against Halifax Panthers at the Shay on Sunday (5.30pm).
York finished their regular season with an emphatic 74-12 win over Workington Town, their biggest victory of the campaign, in preparation for the play-offs.
Should the Knights beat the Panthers, then they would face Leigh Centurions in the semi-finals on Sunday, September 25.
There was a chance that the game could have been played on Monday, September 19, but that day has now been marked as a bank holiday due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The fixture will be played on the same day as the York City Knights Ladies’ first ever Grand Final, in which they will take on Leeds Rhinos in St Helens on Sunday (3.30pm).
The Knights Ladies advanced to the final with a 12-4 win over Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.
Lindsay Anfield’s side have already secured the League Leaders’ Shield this season, their first ever Shield.
