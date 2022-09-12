JAMES FORD insists that Joe Porter “should be really proud of what he has achieved” after the York City Knights prop revealed he will retire at the end of the season.

Porter has spent six seasons at York, racking up 87 appearances and scoring 13 tries. During that time, the front-rower has been prominent member of the Knights sides which won the 2018 Betfred League One title and finished third in the Betfred Championship the following year.

The 29-year-old is hanging up his boots following the growth of his own business, which has left him struggling to balance both work and rugby league commitments.

The forward came to the attention of Knights head coach Ford during a 2016 charity match, held in memory of former referee Stuart Evans, which saw the city’s best amateur players, including then-York Acorn star Porter, take to the field.

“It was a good use of an afternoon that,” laughed Ford. “You couldn’t miss Ports, he was breaking the line every time he had the ball and making 60 and 70-metre carries.

“It’d have been daft not to have given him an opportunity. He’s had some really good games for us and always gives 110 per cent for us.”

Ford also recalled Porter’s impact in York’s narrow 2018 Betfred Challenge Cup exit to eventual competition winners Catalans Dragons, losing 34-22, in which the ex-Acorn man scored twice off the bench.

“Joe should be really proud of what he has achieved,” added the Knights boss. “He came into the game late and I remember the Catalans game when he went in behind twice.

“He was absolutely class that day and I just thought then ‘What have we got here and where’s the ceiling with this guy?’

“I’ve enjoyed coaching Joe and enjoyed getting to know him as a person as well.”