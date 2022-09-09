YORK City Knights have a squad of just 19 for their final game of the regular season against Workington Town on Sunday (3pm).
York have guaranteed a finish in the top six of the Betfred Championship and can look ahead to the play-offs after their match against already relegated Workington.
Centre Jacob Ogden, who missed the Newcastle Thunder game due to a minor injury, returns to the side.
Teenage prop Ben Barnard, a trialist from Heworth, has been named in the side and will make his professional debut with York.
Ronan Dixon, who was removed from the game at Newcastle at half time due to an Achilles issue, misses out.
The Knights remain without Leeds Rhinos loanee Levi Edwards, who is battling a knee problem, while Ata Hingano, middle Masi Matongo, wingers Will Oakes and Olly Butterworth and prop Pauli Pauli are all out for the season.
York City Knights squad: Barnard, Inman, Ward, Marsh, Brown, Glover, Ogden, O’Hagan, Jubb, Teanby, Clarkson, Thompson, Stock, Kirmond, Harris, Harrison, Towse, Michael, Porter
