JAMES FORD has admitted that York City Knights will be disappointed to finish sixth in the Betfred Championship this season, despite having emphatically secured a return to the play-off positions.

York head into the final round of the regular season on Sunday (3pm), when they will host Workington Town, sitting sixth in the table.

Should the Knights win, as expected against already-relegated Workington, they would still require fifth-placed Barrow Raiders to lose at London Broncos, who sit 10th, in order to set up a trip to Batley Bulldogs in the play-off quarter-finals, rather than a visit of Halifax Panthers.

Ford’s side won 13 of their first 16 league fixtures, leaving themselves third in the table, before a subsequent run of six defeats from eight matches has seen them drop to the lowest of the play-off spots.

Having missed out on a top six finish last year, finishing ninth, to have returned to the play-offs so decisively, with a 12-point margin currently in place above seventh-placed Sheffield Eagles, this season has been an undoubted success.

Yet the sluggish end-of-season form and performances have left head coach Ford with a sense of what might have been.

“The objective that we were given (in pre-season) was to make the play-offs and we’ve made them, we made them a long time ago,” assessed Ford.

“In terms of our improvements from last year, I don’t think you could be overly disappointed with a York team making the play-offs twice from (the last) three seasons.

“But I think that we are (disappointed). I’d have liked to have finished a little bit higher in the table.

“We’re probably going to end up finishing one win away from fourth.

“That shows you just how far we’ve come as a club and the ambition that we’ve got that, that there is a little bit of disappointment that we couldn’t get that one extra win to finish in fourth position.

“But I don’t have a time machine and I can’t go back and take one of those umpteen chances we missed against Bradford (Bulls) or Barrow at home,” said Ford, in reference to 20-16 and 24-16 home defeats respectively.

He added: “All we can do is learn from that experience and aim up at being better for the next competition, the play-offs, and next season.”

Since York beat Barrow 30-18 at Craven Park in early May, they have yet to register a win against a fellow top six opponent.

And while victories have been notched up against lower-sitting opposition, the points margins have often been far closer than those seen in the first half of the year. Of the last seven wins, only one has come by more than 12 points.

“We’re looking for improvements week on week,” added Ford. “We’ve always been speaking and aiming at finding our best form for the play-offs.

“We defended well and our 40 traps were through the roof against Newcastle (Thunder)”, the coach reflected of Saturday’s 24-18 win in the North East.

“We just need to find more fluidity on the edges. Against Newcastle, people were standing in the wrong position and there were some timing and decision-making issues, which we’ve been working at all week.

“I expect us to be more fluent on Sunday.”