YORK City’s Vanarama National League game at home against Dagenham and Redbridge, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed, but York City Knights' weekend fixture is set to go ahead.

The National League have confirmed that all fixtures planned to take place on either Saturday or Sunday have been delayed as a sign of respect, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Football Association has made the decision to postpone all grassroots games, with fixtures in the Women’s Football Pyramid also having been delayed.

In a meeting prior to the announcement, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport outlined that there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures,” and that the decision was “at the discretion of individual organisations.”

As it stands, fixtures from Monday, September 12 will proceed as normal. York are due to play Bromley at home on Tuesday (7.45pm).

A statement on the National League website read: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”

Fixtures in the Premier League and English Football League have also been postponed as a gesture to the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that fixtures at all levels this weekend will go ahead.

This means that York City Knights' final game of the Betfred Championship season, against Workington Town at the LNER Community Stadium, will be played on Sunday (3pm).

An official statement from the RFL read: "Following the publication of National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs, the RFL can confirm that fixtures at all levels will go ahead this weekend.

"This will include the Betfred Super League Elimination Play-Off on Saturday, the remainder of the Betfred Championship programme following the postponement of the one match scheduled for Friday night, the Betfred League One Play-Offs, the Women’s Super League Shield Semi Finals and all community fixtures including Physical Disability Rugby League Finals Day.

"This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former Patron of the Rugby Football League.

"Due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before all fixtures, with a period of silence and where possible the playing of the National Anthem, and the wearing of black armbands."