YORK City’s Vanarama National League game at home against Dagenham and Redbridge, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed, but York City Knights' weekend fixture is reportedly set to go ahead.

The National League have confirmed that all fixtures planned to take place on either Saturday or Sunday have been delayed as a sign of respect, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Football Association has made the decision to postpone all grassroots games, with fixtures in the Women’s Football Pyramid also having been delayed.

In a meeting prior to the announcement, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport outlined that there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures,” and that the decision was “at the discretion of individual organisations.”

As it stands, fixtures from Monday, September 12 will proceed as normal. York are due to play Bromley at home on Tuesday (7.45pm).

A statement on the National League website read: “Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

“Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

“At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

“The decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures is taken in line with guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The League fully supports this stance.”

Fixtures in the Premier League and English Football League have also been postponed as a gesture to the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.

The Guardian have reported that, after official guidance was published, rugby league at all levels is expected to go ahead this weekend.

York City Knights are due to play Workington Town on Sunday in their final game of the Betfred Championship regular season (3pm).

At the time of writing, there has been no announcement from the Rugby Football League as to whether games scheduled for this weekend will take place.