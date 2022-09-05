YORK City picked up their second win in three games with a 1-0 victory over Yeovil Town away at Huish Park.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. City are starting to gel

York had a mass influx of new players across the summer, with 17 new arrivals at the LNER Community Stadium.

The sheer number of new faces would always take time to gel together as a team, especially so when considering the fact that some arrived far sooner than others.

Against Yeovil though, City had the look of a side that truly understand one another.

Passing moves were fluent and attacks looked potent. With the exception of Chiori Johnson’s stoppage time header for Yeovil that hit the crossbar, the Minstermen never seemed as though they would concede, such were their efforts in midfield and defence.

2. Defensive line looks increasingly sturdy

So far this season, City have utilised a back four and a back five, depending on their opposition.

With both shapes, they have looked increasingly solid defensively, but against Yeovil, their backline seemed noticeably impressive.

Fraser Kerr, Maxim Kouogun and Sam Sanders had strong showings against Town, with Kouogun performing particularly well, sometimes breaking forward from defence to help build an attack.

The centre-backs were of great help to goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who was scarcely troubled throughout the game.

3. Fallowfield and Hancox bring energy

When deployed at wing-back, both Ryan Fallowfield and Mitch Hancox bring an abundance of energy to their team.

The duo covered an incredible amount of ground on their respective flanks for City, with both doing their job defensively while making themselves credible options in any York attack.

Fallowfield in particular created several chances for his side against the Glovers and was unfortunate to not notch an assist after producing threatening crosses on numerous occasions.

4. A different role for Maziar Kouhyar

Kouhyar is one of City’s most capable attacking players, perhaps their best in terms of his creativity.

Against Yeovil though, he was deployed more centrally, seeming to make up part of the midfield at times with Olly Dyson and Dan Pybus while, elsewhere, appearing to be a second striker behind Lenell John-Lewis.

The Afghanistan international showed bright signs in a more central role, looking comfortable in bringing the ball forward and looking to create, allowing Hancox and Fallowfield to take a more dominant role on the wings while himself showcasing an ability in a different position.

5. City never stopped looking to score

For much of the game, it looked as though it would end goalless. Yeovil rarely threatened the Minstermen, but York could not quite breach Town’s defence well enough to break through on goal.

When a penalty was awarded to City, with 20 minutes left of play, it appeared that would be the opportunity needed, but John-Lewis’ effort was saved by Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith.

While a missed spot kick had the potential to damage York’s intent, it seemed to serve only to rally them, with City looking increasingly set on scoring after the event which, eventually, they would.