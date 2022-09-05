RONAN DIXON has emphasised that he has “loved every single minute” of playing for the York City Knights.

Dixon joined York six years ago, ahead of the 2017 season, from Wakefield Trinity and is now their longest tenured player.

The prop made his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday, as York beat Newcastle Thunder 24-18 away from home in the Betfred Championship.

“From the past six years, I’ve loved every single minute of playing at York, I really have,” enthused Dixon.

“I never thought when I first signed here that I’d be playing at the top end of the Championship most weeks or even scrape 100 games.

“I’ve had a few injuries on the way and a few setbacks but I’ve been determined to get through them and come through the other side, and I finally got my 100th game.

“Some lowlights, I suppose you can say, in my first year, when we went to Oxford and we lost, that was a very long day.

“But some highlights, beating Toronto (Wolfpack), the first ever side to beat Toronto, playing against Catalan (Dragons) in the Challenge Cup against some big name players, beating Featherstone (Rovers) in the play-offs.

“There’s that many I can’t think of. I’m the longest serving player here now, but the players I’ve met over the years like Spearsy (Tim Spears), Harry Carter, they’re my close friends. It’s something I’ve really enjoyed.”