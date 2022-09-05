MAZIAR KOUHYAR feels that there were “a lot of positives” to take from York City’s win against Yeovil Town.

York picked up their second win in three games on Saturday, a deflected Lenell John-Lewis strike proving the difference as City emerged from Huish Park as 1-0 victors.

The win saw City rise to ninth in the Vanarama National League table, with three wins and two draws from their opening seven games.

The Minstermen defended well against Yeovil and the hosts never looked to truly threaten York. Goalkeeper Ethan Ross was scarcely called into action throughout the match.

“We dominated a lot of the game,” reflected Kouhyar. “We maybe should have got one or two more, but there’s a lot of positives to take from that to the next home game.

“Coming all this way, coming home with the three points is what we wanted, so happy days.”

City now have two home games in the league. They will take on Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday (3pm), before hosting Bromley on Tuesday, September 13 (7.45pm).

“(The LNER Community Stadium is) going to be bouncing,” enthused Kouhyar.

“I’m happy we won (against Yeovil), so hopefully fans can come again next week and do what they always do, have it bouncing, have it loud, a good atmosphere.

“(Hopefully) we can get another three points.”