STEPH TURNBULL has emphasised that York City Ladies winning 4-0 against Merseyrail was ‘exactly what we needed’ after defeat in their previous outing.

York’s unbeaten start to the National League division one north season came to an end last Thursday, as City were beaten 4-2 by Hull City.

Goals from Alice Hughes, Teagan Sorokan and a brace from Fliss Jones against Merseyrail ensured that the Minsterbelles returned to winning ways in an emphatic manner.

“I think on Thursday (against Hull), we knew some of the frustrations we had,” reflected Turnbull.

“One of them was putting the ball in the net. To get four goals (against Merseyrail) is brilliant and to bounce back straight away after a loss is exactly what we needed. I’m really pleased with them.”

“I think we did the basics right, which was good and what we struggled to do on Thursday. That’s where we lost out.

“We got the basics right, we didn’t do the nice things and move the ball around as much, but we’ll take the win today and build on that.

“I think as the game went on, you could see the confidence growing in each and every player. We can move forward with that.”

York have now won both of their home games so far this season, having beaten Bradford City 1-0 last month.

When asked if it has been planned to make York St John’s Sports Park a fortress, Turnbull replied: “That’s how it should be. We train on here, so we know how to play on here. It’s a benefit for us and that’s how a home game should be.

“We need to build on that and know that when we’ve got a home game, we can play our own game and let the other team take it to us. It’s nice to get back-to-back wins and hopefully we continue with it.”

Next up for the Minsterbelles is a clash against Leeds United Ladies in the Women’s National League Cup on Sunday (2pm kick-off).