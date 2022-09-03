JOHN ASKEY has noted that he would like “another couple of players” to arrive at York City.

York recorded their second win in three games on Saturday, beating Yeovil Town 1-0 at Huish Park.

A Lenell John-Lewis strike was enough for City to come away with the victory, just 10 minutes after the City skipper saw a penalty saved by Grant Smith.

The Minstermen have brought 17 new players in throughout the summer and as a Vanarama National League club, they are unaffected by the recent transfer deadline day.

The player registration deadline for fifth-tier clubs is usually towards the end of March. Last season, teams had until March 24 to register new additions.

“You’re always looking to try and improve,” noted City boss Askey.

“With the window closing for league clubs, the only option now is to come to our league, which is obviously the highest league that they can come to now.

“Hopefully we can find somebody. Again, it depends on the club, whether they can afford to do something.

“I’d like another couple of players in if we could, but we’ll wait and see.”

Though York came away from their clash against Town as winners, defending solidly throughout the match, they had earlier chances to open the scoring.

With just a one-goal margin, the hosts came close to equalising in stoppage time when Chiori Johnson’s header from a corner thrashed against the crossbar.

“We were dominant, I thought we could have been better to be honest,” reflected Askey.

“But they never looked as though they were going to score unless it was a set piece, which I seem to say every week.

“We deserved to get the three points I thought, but you’ve got to take your chances. We had one or two efforts and headers that should have gone in the back of the net.

“We’ll keep working, as we’ve done this week, trying to get into better positions in the final third which I thought we did today.

“I thought Maz (Kouhyar) and Olly Dyson got in really good positions and caused some problems. It was satisfying to come all this way and come away with three points.”