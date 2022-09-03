YORK City picked up their second win in three games after an impressive 1-0 victory away at Huish Park against Yeovil Town.

Lenell John-Lewis’ deflected strike, his third goal of the season, was enough to separate the two sides in what was their first meeting since 2016.

His goal came about 10 minutes after he saw a penalty, awarded for a handball from Town’s captain Josh Staunton, saved by Grant Smith.

The Glovers had a chance to equalise in the late stages of the game, when Chiori Johnson’s header from a corner thrashed off the crossbar.

York were impressive across the Bank Holiday, picking up four points from two games in as many days and were looking to build on their showings.

City beat Maidenhead United 1-0 away from home before drawing 1-1 with Oldham Athletic on their return to the LNER Community Stadium.

Yeovil had also performed well across the Bank Holiday, beating Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 and following that with a 0-0 draw against Wealdstone.

It was City, though, that successfully extended their impressive run of form in Somerset.

As what was no doubt a merit for the quality of their performances, manager John Askey named an unchanged starting side against Yeovil.

Left-back Alex Whittle, who was absent against both Maidenhead and Oldham after injuring his calf in York’s 1-0 loss to Eastleigh, was named on the bench, marking his return to the team.

Yeovil looked to attack immediately, with right-back Morgan Williams seeing an inviting cross well blocked.

Only a minute later, Sam Sanders conceded possession cheaply in City’s half, but the Minstermen held their shape well to prevent Town breaking through.

Williams was the focal point once again for the Glovers in an attacking move, his cross this time being a good delivery, but too deep for his teammates.

The first shot of the game came from York. Alex Hurst found space around the edge of the box and unleashed a strike, but it was over the bar.

Lenell John-Lewis’ header mere moments after was saved brilliantly by Yeovil goalkeeper Smith, but the hosts retained the ball for a free-kick after City’s captain was flagged offside.

York definitely grew into the game as it went on, soon taking control of possession in the first half.

A long ball forward from Ethan Ross found Maziar Kouhyar, who flicked the ball behind him brilliantly to find Hurst breaking forward.

The 22-year-old found his way into the 18-yard area, but was denied by a fantastic sliding tackle from Town skipper Staunton.

Olly Dyson found space on the right wing, beating his marker comfortably and drifting into the box. His shot however, though low and driven, was straight at Smith.

Fraser Kerr was booked for a hard tackle, but from the resulting free-kick, Yeovil’s Alex Fisher could only fire straight into the York wall.

Ben Richards-Everton sent the ball back into the box with a header, but City succeeded in clearing the threat.

What was perhaps City’s best effort of the half came towards its close. Fallowfield, advanced on the right-wing, won a throw-in.

The throw found John-Lewis, who evaded his marker to make space. He unleashed a volley that drew an impressive save from Smith.

The second half started much slower than the first, though Yeovil’s Fisher had a chance to head goalwards not long after play resumed.

Yeovil’s number nine’s looping header went over the bar though and did not trouble Ross.

Town almost broke forward, beyond the Minstermen’s defensive line, through Charlie Wakefield.

The attacker would have been through on goal were it not for a brilliant sliding tackle from Sanders.

Just beyond the hour mark Fisher would once again have a chance to score, finding space on the right of York’s box.

His shot was powerful and forced Ross into an impressive save, punching it over the bar.

John-Lewis utilised his physicality at numerous aspects in this game, as he has done so often for City.

In one instance, he beat Richards-Everton to the ball and found Fallowfield down the wing.

The right-back’s cross was well-placed, and Yeovil’s attempts to clear the ball were poor. It soon struck the arm of Staunton and a penalty was awarded.

John-Lewis stepped up and placed his effort towards the left of the goal, but he saw his shot saved by Smith.

Mere minutes later, the City captain had a headed effort but could only place it wide.

The deadlock was finally broken by the Minstermen with just over 10 minutes to go.

The ball came to John-Lewis on the edge of the box and his shot took a big deflection, which carried it beyond Smith into the goal.

Yeovil had a golden opportunity to level the match in its dying embers. Gime Toure, introduced as a second half substitute, won a corner for the hosts.

The ball was crossed well and found the head of Johnson, who saw his effort ricochet off the bar.

Yeovil Town: Smith, Williams (Pearson 60’), Staunton, Hunt, Richards-Everton, Reckord, D'Ath, Perry, Wakefield, Linton (Toure 60’), Fisher

Unused subs: Scrimshaw, Bevan, Johnson

Yellow cards: D’Ath (15’)

York City: Ross, 7, Fallowfield, 8, Kouogun, 7, Kerr, 7, Sanders, 7, Hancox, 7, Pybus, 7, Dyson, 8, Hurst, 8 (Boden 64’, 6), John-Lewis, 8, Kouhyar, 7

Unused subs: Whitley, Whittle, Greaves, Duku

Goals: John-Lewis (79’)

Yellow cards: Kerr (36’), John-Lewis (42’)

York City’s star man: Ryan Fallowfield. The defender had an exceptional game, getting up and down the right flank while defending well and attacking strongly, creating numerous chances for his side.

Referee: Aji Ajibola

Attendance: 2,294 (137 away fans)

Stats for Yeovil Town v. York City:

Shots (on target): 4 (1) | 9 (2)

Corners: 4 | 2

Offsides: 3 | 1

Fouls Committed: 4 | 7