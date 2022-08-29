JOHN ASKEY has labelled his York City side’s 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic as “the best that the team have played” since he has been with the club.

York battled back from a goal down to secure a point at the LNER Community Stadium, with Olly Dyson’s equaliser cancelling out Hallam Hope’s strike early in the second half.

Though the Minstermen did well to fight back for a point, they controlled the game for much of the first half.

When asked if he felt the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, Askey replied: “Not at all, in the first half, we dominated.

“As I said on Saturday (after Maidenhead), when we get in certain areas, we’ve got to take our chances or the final ball has got to be better.

“That’s the best that the team has played since I’ve been here. It was like a Football League game today. I’m disappointed that we’ve not come away with three points.”

City performed well in front of a crowd of 6,833, a record crowd in the regular season for the Monks Cross ground.

The Minstermen had a chance in the dying embers of the match to secure the three points, when the ball fell to Maziar Kouhyar in the box from a corner.

The winger could only fire his shot wide of the mark, and the final whistle went soon after.

“Maz should have scored,” noted Askey. “He had one or two opportunities to put other people in, and one or two opportunities to score and get it on target, and he hasn’t done that.

“Again, he’s one who needs to improve when he gets into the final third, but I can’t criticise anyone today. I thought they were all excellent.

“If they keep that going, we’ll be looking up rather than looking down.”