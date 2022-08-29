YORK City battled back from a goal down to earn a point in a tightly contested game against Oldham Athletic.

Hallam Hope’s goal two minutes into the second half was cancelled out by Olly Dyson’s equaliser as York secured a draw just 48 hours after their 1-0 win at Maidenhead United.

Fraser Kerr and Alex Hurst had chances to score for York prior to Dyson’s first goal of the season, while an Oscar Threlkeld cross for Oldham offered them a golden opportunity to further their lead in the middle of the second half.

The match was played in front of a crowd of 6,833 fans, a regular season record attendance at the LNER Community Stadium, smashing the previous record of 4,512 set when York hosted Chorley last December.

Despite playing just two days earlier, manager John Askey named a side that, for the most part, remained unchanged.

The only difference was the inclusion of captain Lenell John-Lewis. The striker, displacing Scott Boden who dropped to the bench, had been substituted in City’s 1-0 loss against Eastleigh due to an injury to his hamstring.

Subsequently, the 33-year-old, who scored twice in the Minstermen’s opening four games, missed City’s win at York Road on Saturday, but returned for the Bank Holiday fixture.

Oldham looked to attack early on when Mitchell Roberts charged forward down the left wing. The defender’s cross was well blocked by Ryan Fallowfield, before goalkeeper Ethan Ross claimed the ball.

City moved forward mere moments later. An Oldham pass was plucked out of the sky by Dan Pybus, who offloaded it to Dyson.

Dyson broke forward from the midfield, but saw his cross blocked and the attack faded.

The Minstermen’s first proper chance of the game came courtesy of Hurst, who had been lively in the opening 10 minutes, winning back possession and looking to create consistently.

The winger drove through the Oldham midfielders, getting into the box before unleashing a shot that, fired low, fizzed wide of the post.

York looked like the better side in the opening stages of the game. After some early efforts from their visitors, particularly through set pieces, they grew into the match, controlling possession and beating off Athletic pressure by playing the ball amongst themselves comfortably.

Soon enough, Hurst was once again the focal point of a City attack. He did well on the right wing to create space and swing in a cross.

Though his delivery was good and beyond Oldham goalkeeper Magnus Norman, none of his teammates could reach it in the box.

The ball soon found John-Lewis, but the City skipper saw his attempt well blocked. Oldham could have found themselves through on the counter, were it not for a brilliantly timed tackle from Hancox.

At the half-hour mark of the game, Roberts fouled Kouhyar on the edge of the Oldham box, giving City a free-kick in a dangerous position.

With Kouhyar and Fallowfield standing over the ball, it was the winger that took the set piece, but he could only fire his cross out of play for an Oldham goal kick.

A minute after the missed free-kick, City had another chance. Ross played a long goal-kick forward, finding the head of John-Lewis.

The striker nodded it on towards Hurst, who raced through towards the Oldham goal.

Latics defenders did well to close in on the 22-year-old and Hurst could not get a shot off.

After a fairly quiet showing from Oldham for much of the first half, Athletic had a chance when Mike Fondop found himself in space on the left.

His cross though was too high and Hope could not reach it. The ball moved to the right wing for a second crossing opportunity, but that delivery was claimed by Ross.

Hurst had yet another effort on goal for City before the break, once again being played through by John-Lewis.

York’s number seven raced down the left wing, who saw his low shot saved by Norman and turned behind for a corner.

From the resulting set piece, Kouhyar’s delivery found the head of Kerr. The centre-back’s header rolled just wide of the post.

After a promising first-half display, City got off to an unfortunate start in the second half.

Just two minutes into the second period of play, Athletic broke down the left wing.

A cross was fired in and found Hope in the box who, after controlling the ball, slotted an effort beyond Ross to give Oldham the lead.

Kouhyar looked to find an immediate response, but his effort was low and easy for Norman to claim.

Oldham had a great chance to double their lead after an error from Sam Sanders, who’s glancing header played the ball straight into the path of Charlie Cooper.

Cooper, however, was denied by a strong save from Ross, who reacted quickly.

The visitors had another chance to score their second when Oscar Threlkeld crossed the ball in from the right.

His ball was dangerous and beyond Ross, but none of his teammates were in position to convert.

York finally got their goal when, with just under 20 minutes to play, the ball was with Kouhyar on the right.

Kouhyar found Dyson in the box and the midfielder placed a shot across goal into the top corner to level the game.

City maintained their pressure to close out the game and had a chance to score a winner late on, after Dyson won a free-kick in a threatening position.

The routine was well worked, allowing Kouhyar the space to shoot, but his effort was well blocked by Threlkeld who threw his body in front of the ball.

An effort from Kouhyar after a corner deep into stoppage time rolled just wide of the far post.

York City: Ross, 7, Kouogun, 7, Kerr, 7 (Burgess 71’, 6), Sanders, 6, Fallowfield, 6, Pybus, 7 (Greaves 82’), Dyson, 8, Hancox, 7, Kouhyar, 6, John-Lewis (C), 6, Hurst, 8.

Unused subs: Boden, Whitley, Duku

Goals: Dyson (72’)

Yellow cards: Kouhyar (6’)

Oldham Athletic: Norman, Clarke, McGahey, Gardner (C), Hope, Sheron, Roberts, Cooper, Tollitt (Stobbs 80’), Fondop (Luamba 87’), Threlkeld

Unused subs: Leutwiler, Burgess, Vaughan

Goals: Hope (47’)

Yellow cards: Roberts (31’)

York City’s star man: Alex Hurst. The winger was everywhere for York, consistently looking to create something for his side.

Stats for York City v Oldham Athletic

Shots (on target): 7 (3) | 3 (2)

Corners: 4 | 5

Offsides: 1 | 1

Fouls committed: 11 | 6

Attendance: 6,833 (1,660 away fans)

Referee: Matthew Dicicco