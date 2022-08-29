JOHN ASKEY has labelled York City’s clash with Oldham Athletic as a “proper game” between two sizeable clubs.

York take on Oldham on Monday (3pm) at the LNER Community Stadium, just two days after City’s 1-0 win over Maidenhead United.

The Minstermen are expecting at least 5,000 fans to attend, with hopes that the number can reach 6,000 in what would be a record crowd at the LNER for a regular season game.

The current record for the Monks Cross stadium, excluding play-off games, is 4,512, a number garnered last December when York hosted Chorley, a match that saw ticket prices slashed to just £5 for adults.

When asked if the crowd can help his team get through the game, Askey replied: “Yeah, we’ve got to help ourselves though.

“We’ve got to start right and make it exciting for the supporters, but I’m sure they’ll respond because there are so many Oldham supporters coming.

“It’ll be what I would call a proper game against a club who, at the end of the day, have played in the Premier League. It’s two big clubs for the league that we’re in.”