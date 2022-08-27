JOHN ASKEY has noted that he hopes he and his staff “can create something for the future” with York City, a club he sees as one with “fantastic potential.”

Askey has been linked with the managerial role at Rochdale, a position that has been vacant since the club sacked Robbie Stockdale after four losses to start the season.

Bookmaker BetVictor, at one stage, had Askey listed at 1/2 odds to take over at The Dale, who currently compete in the Sky Bet League Two.

The 57-year-old stated that, while the offer of League football was enticing, he wished to continue what has been started at York.

“(Rochdale) made an approach and it’s tempting to go into League football, but we’ve started something here and we want to try and see it through,” he said.

“We enjoy our time here, so far, and hopefully we can create something for the future with York.

“It is a small club (compared to York), but the infrastructure is good at Rochdale now.

“It’s a good club, but it’s more of the fact that I’ve enjoyed my time at York. It’s a really good club, it’s got fantastic potential.

“A lot of it comes down to finances, if you’ve got the finances to have that push when you need it, then that can make the difference.

“Whether we have or haven’t, I brought in a group of players and I didn’t want to leave the group that we’ve got, I wanted to see what we can do with them.”

Askey guided City back to the Vanarama National League after the club endured a five-year absence, after beating Boston United 2-0 in the play-off final back in May.

This summer, he has signed 17 players to bolster his Minstermen side.

When asked if he feels a sense of responsibility towards his players, Askey replied: “I do, and the football club. I’ve never left a club without the club getting rid of me first. I tend to be quite loyal.

“At the end of the day, York gave me an opportunity, I’d been out of football for 10 months, and that meant a lot to me.”