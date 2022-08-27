YORK City recorded their first away win of the Vanarama National League season with an impressive 1-0 victory over Maidenhead United.

Maxim Kouogun’s first-half header was the only goal of the game and proved the difference in what was the first ever meeting between York and Maidenhead, a match that saw City earn their second win of the campaign.

When they were a goal down, United looked to fire back, but could not breach the impressive City defence, which had been altered to a back-five.

Manny Duku went down in the box within the final 10 minutes and, while the attacker was booked for simulation, it was a definite penalty shout for the Minstermen.

After picking up hamstring and calf injuries respectively against Eastleigh, captain Lenell John-Lewis and left-back Alex Whittle were absent from the team. The pair were replaced by Scott Boden and Sam Sanders respectively.

Olly Dyson was fit enough to remain in the side, despite picking up a head injury that forced him from the pitch against the Spitfires.

Manny Duku, who had battled with COVID throughout the week, was included on the bench after travelling to Maidenhead alone. AJ Greaves was named as part of a match-day squad for the first time this season.

Also on the bench was first-team coach Kingsley James who was registered in time for the match. James’ inclusion in the team highlighted the struggles City are currently having with squad depth, the 30-year-old having retired from professional football last year.

York started the game brightly, operating with a back five that saw Mitch Hancox deployed at left wing-back, Fallowfield on the right, with Kouogun, Fraser Kerr and Sanders in the middle.

After Boden went down under challenge from a Maidenhead defender, Alex Hurst picked up the ball and drove down the left wing.

Hurst’s cross was good, but it was dealt with well by the Magpies who cleared the danger.

United’s Reece Smith looked to break forward just moments after City’s early attacking efforts, but he was well marshalled by Fallowfield who cleared the danger.

Just after the 10 minute mark, a long goal kick from Ethan Ross bounced its way forward, eventually going behind for a York corner.

The ball was hit in by Kouhyar and found the head of Kouogun. The centre-back rose higher than anyone else in the box and thundered his effort beyond Dan Gyollai to give York an early lead.

Much of the first half was a feisty battle in midfield. Both sides had opportunities to advance forward but both, York particularly, were resolute in their defence.

A Maidenhead attack was interrupted by a strong Dan Pybus tackle. The midfielder found Dyson who switched play towards Hancox.

The stand-in captain won another corner for York, but Gyollai did well to claim Kouhyar’s delivery.

The hosts came close through Charlee Adams, when his thrashing volley went wide of the post. The strike came after another example of some strong York defending, the Minstermen having forced their attack to slow.

In the dying embers of the first half, Sanders tackled United captain Ferdinand. Soon after, as Ferdinand remained on the ground, de Havilland pushed into the City centre-back and a scuffle ensued.

Kouhyar, Sanders and Hancox were shown yellow cards, as were Zico Asare and Will de Havilland for the Magpies.

City opened the second half as brightly as they had the first, with a Kouhyar cross almost finding the top corner within the opening minute.

After that though, much of the opening stages in the second half saw the Minstermen being forced into a defensive stance, dealing with the Maidenhead attacks.

Under pressure, Kerr did well to clear the danger, but the Magpies swiftly retained possession.

The ball found Scott Beckwith on the left, who sent a dangerous cross into the box. The ball bobbled, but Ross managed to claim it comfortably.

Hancox found himself in a position to shoot just after the hour mark, but the 29-year-old’s shot sailed well over the bar.

Maidenhead won a free-kick just minutes later. Adams crossed a well-hit ball into the box.

Though both Cole Kpekawa and Adrian Clifton went for headers, they could only bundle the ball wide of the post.

Duku was brought on as York’s first and only change with 10 minutes to go. Just moments after being introduced, Pybus played through the forward who charged through on goal.

He went down in the box after rounding Gyollai, but the referee booked him for simulation.

United had a chance to level the game in stoppage time when they won a corner. The ball was hit into the box, cleared only as far as substitute Bradley Keetch, who fizzed a volley over Ross’ crossbar.

Maidenhead: Gyollai, Asare, Beckwith, de Havilland, Kpekawa, Clermina (Keetch 87’), Ferdinand, Acquah, Smith (Clifton 63’), Upward, Adams (McCoulsky 72’)

Unused subs: Massey, Odutayo

Yellow cards: de Havilland (45’), Asare (45’)

York City: Ross, 8, Fallowfield, 7, Kouogun, 8, Kerr, 7, Sanders, 7, Hancox (C) 7, Pybus, 8, Dyson, 7, Hurst, 7 (Duku, N/A), Boden, 7, Kouhyar, 7

Unused subs: Burgess, James, Whitley, Greaves

Goals: Kouogun (11’)

Yellow cards: Sanders (45’), Kouhyar (45’), Ross (73’), Duku (82’)

York City’s star man: Maxim Kouogun. A very tough pick, but Kouogun not only scored the goal, he defended well and brought calmness to his backline. Dan Pybus was another option for star man, with how impressive he was in midfield.

Stats for Maidenhead v. York:

Shots (on target): 7 (1) | 5 (1)

Fouls committed: 0 | 6

Corners: 4 | 6

Offsides: 1 | 2

Yellow cards: Sanders (45’), Kouhyar (45’), De Havilland (45’), Asare (45’), Ross (73’), Duku (82’)

Referee: Scott Jackson

Attendance, 1,424