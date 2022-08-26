JOHN ASKEY is out of the running for the vacant managerial role at Rochdale, according to BBC Radio York.

Rochdale have been seeking a new manager since sacking previous boss Robbie Stockdale last week.

The Dale have lost their opening five games in the Sky Bet League Two, a run that has left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

In his absence Jim McNulty, a long-serving player-coach, has taken interim charge of the club, but has gone on to lose his two games in charge in all competitions thus far.

Askey remains the favourite for the vacant Rochdale job, with bookmaker BetVictor pricing him at 4/1 at the time of writing, though that is a widening on the previous 1/2 odds.

Now though, BBC Radio York have stated that the 57-year-old is not in the running for the vacant job.

This is the second job Askey has been linked with in recent months. In May, after Ian Burchnall moved to Forest Green Rovers, the City manager was linked with the vacant Notts County job.

That vacancy was, a month later, filled by Luke Williams, who had previously served as an assistant manager at Swansea City.

Askey joined York, initially on an interim basis, in November last year and steered them to promotion from the Vanarama National League North, a run concluding with a 2-0 victory over Boston United in the play-off final in May.

Just months before their promotion, City sat 15th in the table and had the look of a side far from challenging for the play-offs.

The Press have approached York City for comment.