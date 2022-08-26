THE YORK City Knights Supporters’ Society (KSS) have opened the voting for their player of the season award.

Voting on the award will close at midnight on Sunday, September 4 and the trophy will be presented on September 11, at York’s final game of the Betfred Championship regular season against Workington Town at the LNER Community Stadium.

At the time of writing, second-row Jordan Thompson is leading the social media voting at 38 per cent.

The 30-year-old has been ever present for the Knights in a season that saw them secure a place in the play-offs last weekend, despite losing their own game against Leigh Centurions 100-4.

Thompson has featured in 25 games for York across the term, scoring five tries and establishing himself as a consistent performer.

Second in voting currently is Matty Marsh with 25 per cent, who was awarded the player of the year award last season.

Marsh won the award last term after performing strongly throughout a tough season for the Knights, one that saw them finish ninth in the Championship table.

A full-back by nature, Marsh was utilised at half-back for much of the campaign, his versatility a crucial aspect to his game for head coach James Ford.

The 27-year-old has had another impressive term for the Knights, scoring 13 tries in 23 appearances.

James Glover is currently third in the rankings, having received eight per cent of fan votes.

The 28-year-old centre has scored nine tries and converted five goals in 26 games for York this year, having joined them ahead of this season from Sheffield Eagles.

Other names in the voting include 19-year-old starlet AJ Towse, with six per cent of the votes, Joe Porter with four per cent, and Ronan Dixon and Joe Brown, with three per cent each.

Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Pauli Pauli and Danny Kirmond have each received one per cent of votes.