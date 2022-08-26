DAN PYBUS has insisted that “there is no reason” this York City side “can’t be in the play-offs” by the end of the season.

Pybus signed for York earlier this month after departing Dunfermline Athletic, becoming their 16th arrival of the summer after their promotion to the Vanarama National League.

Since joining, the midfielder played in City’s final pre-season game against Notts County, their centenary clash, as a trialist and has featured in all four of their regular season games so far.

Despite being a newly promoted side, manager John Askey has noted his ambition to aim for promotion once again with the Minstermen.

The York boss’ goal is one that is shared by his players.

“(We’re) for sure (an ambitious group),” enthused Pybus. “I want to come here and do as well as possible.

“You want to do as well as possible individually, but most of all, collectively as a team. There’s no reason why this group of boys can’t be in the play-offs. I’ve only been in for four weeks, but there’s some quality players here.

“I think the games we’ve played so far, you look at Solihull who got beaten in the play-off finals last year, I thought we gave them a really good game.

“It’s getting that consistency, week-in, week-out and playing to that level against the Eastleigh’s, the Maidstone’s, that’s where it’s going to be important.”

City travel to York Road today to take on Maidenhead United (3pm) in what will be their fifth game of the season.

York will be looking to bounce back from their latest outing, a 1-0 loss against Eastleigh at the LNER Community Stadium in which the Minstermen.

A lacklustre second half saw City sink to defeat in a game played just three days after a clash with Solihull Moors, last season’s National League play-off finalists, away from home.

“I think even in the game I thought we were a bit flat compared to what we were in the other three games, why that was I’m not sure,” reflected Pybus.

“We were probably due one, but again, it’s not acceptable. I thought the intensity was a bit down, we didn’t play great and overall it wasn’t a great result and performance.

“Obviously, (Eastleigh) had a mid-week game as well so I don’t think you can use that as an excuse.

“I just don’t think we got to grips with the game quick enough, I felt as though we played into their hands too much, probably overplayed from the back and obviously consequences came.

“It was my man for the goal, so I’ve got to take responsibility for that as well.”

After departing Dunfermline, Pybus trained with Leyton Orient for a time before missing four weeks through an infected appendix.

He had recovered when he signed for York but noted that, though he has had solid displays so far for City, there is more he can offer.

“I was fortunate enough that I got two or three weeks with Leyton Orient, I went to Portugal with them and got a bit of training,” said Pybus.

“Then I got an infected appendix, so I missed four weeks, I had to have an operation.

“I came in (to York) on a Thursday, and I was absolutely miles off it on the Thursday and Friday.

“Playing against Notts County, that was my first game in four weeks. The manager knew I had to play some minutes to get up to speed.

“I’d signed on the Friday but it hadn’t gone through in time, so I was down as a trialist and then the league came.

“Sometimes getting thrown in at the deep end is a better thing, because you’ve got to adapt, you’re in there and you have to go for it.

“To be fair, physically, I felt fine, but I feel as though I can get my performances better than what they are at the minute and keep pushing on.”