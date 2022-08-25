YORK City could draw their largest ever crowd for a regular season game at the LNER Community Stadium when they host Oldham Athletic on Monday.
Oldham will travel to York on the bank holiday for their Vanarama National League clash (kick-off 3pm), just two days after City take on Maidenhead United away from home on Saturday.
The club have confirmed that they are expecting at least 5,000 fans to attend on Monday, but are hoping for around 6,000.
Either number would be the largest crowd to gather at the Monks Cross ground for a game outside of the play-offs.
Currently, the Minstermen’s record crowd at the LNER is 7,488 for May’s National League North play-off final against Boston United.
City’s regular season record crowd is 4,512, which came when York hosted Chorley last December, though the number was greatly aided by a reduced ticket price scheme that saw adult tickets marked at £5.
Athletic have been allocated around 200 extra tickets for the game after the Latics requested an increase, but no season ticket holders will be displaced to facilitate the increased number of travelling away fans.
There will also be additional security in place for the game.
