JAMES FORD has called for York City Knights to play “like a proper York team” again when they host Sheffield Eagles tonight (7.30pm).
York suffered an embarrassing 100-4 loss at Leigh Centurions on Sunday, conceding a century of points for the first time in the club’s history.
The sixth-placed Knights, who have already secured their Betfred Championship play-off place, are seeking a swift response against seventh-placed Sheffield at the LNER Community Stadium.
“Sheffield have got some key individuals like Anthony Thackeray, QLT (Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e), Tom Holmes, Ben Jones-Bishop and Jason Bass, so we know a lot about them.
“But it’s all about us this week. It’s about us gritting our teeth, doing our jobs to the levels we’re capable of with a whole heap of intent and playing like a proper York team.
“Which combinations I go with, I’m not sure of yet. I’m not 100 per cent sure how we’ll line up.
“But I think that’s irrelevant. We’ve been absolutely humiliated and now it’s about going out there and showing a response individually and collectively to our supporters.”
