YORK City Knights captain Chris Clarkson has emphasised that the players have taken the thrashing against Leigh Centurions “personally,” and that the team “are all looking forward to putting it right” against Sheffield Eagles.

York will be looking to bounce back from their outing against Leigh, a game in which they conceded a century of points for the first time in their history, losing 100-4.

The Knights take on Sheffield tonight (7.30pm) at the LNER Community Stadium and will be seeking a return to form.

Despite their loss, other results meant York secured a place in the Betfred Championship play-offs, but Clarkson has noted how impactful the loss to Leigh has been on him and his teammates.

“We are taking it personally,” the second-row insisted. “It’s all I’ve been thinking about when I have some time to myself, going back to the game and thinking about how I, as an individual, could have fixed things.

“We let the supporters down and that disappointment isn’t a nice thing and I know that all the boys are gutted.

“We wouldn’t be where we are in our careers now if we didn’t care about losing. I know that we all care and that feeling inside us will motivate us to make sure it never happens again.”

“I think, if you were to put that team of seventeen blokes out again this week, it would be a totally different performance.

“I think we would have an absolute crack at Sheffield and it would be a million miles better with a better attitude, as well.

“We have five or six players to come back in and those lads know they are coming into a team that is down.

“They need to lift that and they will do, but the lads that played that will do so again this week, I’m confident that it will be a totally different performance and that the attitude will change.

“I know they are all looking forward to putting it right.”

The visiting Eagles, who currently sit seventh in the table, have not been on a particularly noteworthy run of form, winning five and losing eight since the start of June.

One of those losses came to York, who won 34-14 at the Olympic Legacy Park when the two sides last met in June.

After a run that saw York lose just one game in 11 earlier this year, they have gone on to win only two of their latest eight matches.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, two being at the LNER, a return to form for the Knights is imperative ahead of the play-offs.

“You have to look forward to this Friday and look at what can happen in the next few weeks in terms of matches and the play-offs,” noted Clarkson.

“Despite that loss, we’re confirmed in the top six so there is a big opportunity to put those wrongs right.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s going to be difficult but as a team and squad, we care and we will be working to put it right.

“(Friday) gives us a chance to start to put things right quickly, in front of our fans as well.

“(We’ve been) out on the field on Tuesday and Thursday and the main thing we can change in five days is our attitude and how we look in this game against Sheffield.”