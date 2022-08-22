YORK City chief executive Alastair Smith has enthused that “in five years time, it would be great if (York) could be in the Football League.”

Smith, a life City Supporters Trust member since its inception in 2002, came into the chief executive role last month as part of Glen Henderson’s takeover.

Speaking to York Hospital Ball, Smith revealed his hope that York could be an EFL team within the next five years, something the Minstermen have not been since the 2015/16 season.

He also emphasised the importance of making City a sustainable club once more.

“In five years time, it’d be great if we could be in the Football League,” enthused Smith. “That gives you so much more income, then you could have a reserves or under-23 team.

“What we need to have in five years time is a club. You wouldn’t be talking to me in five years time and saying, ‘Do you think you can be sustainable?’, that would be the norm and everyone would say we’d have no problem breaking even.

“Whatever your income levels are, and this applies to personal income just the same as a football club, you tend to spend up to your level of income.

“The problem with that is if you then lose your job, you suddenly can’t pay your mortgage or put food on the table.

“Same with, if you’ve spent up to your level of income and you suddenly get relegated, then you haven’t got the money to pay the players because your crowds are going down.

“You always need to be a little bit prudent and if we can build up some reserves for a rainy day, that would be a fantastic legacy, to know that, if we get a rainy day, we’ll still pay the mortgage and put food on the table.”

To donate to York Hospital Radio, visit justgiving.com/yorkhospitalradio.