YORK City fell to a 1-0 loss against Eastleigh at the LNER Community Stadium, their second defeat of the season.

Here are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Injuries continue to impact York early on

City have played just four games so far in the Vanarama National League season and have already struggled noticeably with injuries. Paddy McLaughlin and Gus Mafuta have been absent from before the first game, while since the league began, Michael Duckworth, Luke James and Adam Crookes have all picked up injuries. Against Eastleigh, Lenell John-Lewis, Olly Dyson and Alex Whittle were forced from the field. With 17 new players arriving in the summer, developing chemistry was always going to be a focal point, which is hard enough in itself. Its difficulty will no doubt increase when players are having to be removed from the first team with injury.

2. City vulnerable from set pieces

Eastleigh’s goal, the JJ McKiernan header just before half-time, came from a corner that saw the visiting players gather close to Ethan Ross in the York box, making the delivery a hard one to contend with. The Minstermen have struggled slightly with set pieces this season but may find them more troubling with the likes of Crookes, a tall, physical defender, being absent. It was something that manager John Askey touched on after the loss when he noted that York are “not the biggest of teams with players being out.”

3. City were still feeling effects of Solihull clash

Just three days prior to their game against Eastleigh, City drew 1-1 away at Solihull Moors. It was a particularly physical affair and one that York deserved to take a point from, battling back from a goal down against last season’s play-off finalists. It is understandable, given their performance, as to why the side was unchanged for the Eastleigh game. The players had earned the chance to keep their place. It seemed though that those players were still feeling the effects of the match at the ARMCO Arena and could not quite replicate the levels they were at.

4. Kouhyar is a consistent outlet for City

Against Eastleigh, York never really seemed to get into their stride when they looked to attack. Their moves, which in themselves were scarce, were often intercepted by the Spitfires who, especially after scoring, looked content to sit back and absorb any pressure from City. Maziar Kouhyar though was able to remain a threat even when his side’s attack was not at the level it can be. While his efforts may have been blocked, it was clear that if anyone was going to score or create a goal for the Minstermen, it would be the winger, who has seemingly already taken to York’s new tier of football.

5. Crowd will offer support at slightest chances

York did not create enough to challenge Eastleigh, especially after they went a goal down. They did have some opportunities to score in the first half, most notably Dyson’s drive from just outside the box that fizzed wide. The second 45 minutes though were quite lacklustre and the LNER Community Stadium crowd, who offered a vibrant atmosphere against Woking, had little to shout about. The performance did however show that, even at the slightest of chances, the crowd will be there to galvanise the players.