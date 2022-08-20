JOHN ASKEY has reflected that York City’s performance against Eastleigh was “embarrassing at times,” particularly when they conceded possession.

York fell to their second defeat of the Vanarama National League season on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Eastleigh at home.

JJ McKiernan’s header was enough for the Spitfires to emerge victorious against a City side that struggled to create, particularly in the second half.

York manager Askey has noted that energy was a worry going into the game after the Minstermen’s clash with Solihull just three days prior, but also stated that he would not make an excuse for the performance.

“(Energy) was always a worry going into the game,” he said. “You could see on Friday that the players did look (tired).

“As I say, it happens. I’m not going to make an excuse, we have got to do better.

“You have to keep the ball if you can’t run about and close them down when they’ve got the ball.

“There were times we had the ball in the first half, we gave it away so cheaply. It was embarrassing at times, but all we can do is regroup, get them rested up and go again against Maidenhead.”

A further blow was issued for York when, throughout the game, Lenell John-Lewis, Olly Dyson and Alex Whittle were withdrawn with injuries.

When asked how the trio were, Askey replied: “I’m not sure yet. Lenny’s (injury) was his hamstring, Whittle was his calf, Dyson’s was his head.

“Obviously, Dyson should be okay, but the other two, we’ll have to see. With Lenny and Whittle, you could see in training that they were weary on the Friday, so that’s probably what’s culminated in them getting injuries.”

While there was a lack of energy, Askey noted how challenging it was to find something to put that down to.

“It’s difficult, because you don’t want to give people excuses,” he insisted.

“I thought Wednesday's game looked as though it had taken its toll on a lot of the players and we just had no spark.

“Whether that was the case or not, I don’t know, but mentally we’ve got to be stronger.

“As a footballer, you’re expected to play Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, or Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday and travel all over the country.

“You’ve got to find ways of performing when you’re not at your best and competing better than we did today.”