YORK City fell to a 1-0 defeat against Eastleigh after a lacklustre second half at the LNER Community Stadium.

A goal from JJ McKiernan just minutes before half-time proved the difference as York were unable to find a reply.

Eastleigh, who finished 19th in the Vanarama National League last season, managed not only to take the lead, but hold onto it for the remainder of the match.

Olly Dyson had the best chance for the Minstermen in the first half, while a Ryan Fallowfield header glanced just wide of the post in stoppage time.

York were fresh off a strong performance in mid-week, away at Solihull Moors. City battled back from a goal down to draw with last season’s National League play-off finalists and earn a well-deserved point.

An impressive showing from everyone on the pitch, their efforts were rewarded when York entered the clash against Eastleigh with an unchanged side.

Fraser Kerr made his second-straight start for the Minstermen, while Sam Sanders kept his place on the bench, the City defence having been forced into a slight reshuffle after Adam Crookes suffered an ankle injury at Maidstone.

Right-back Fallowfield made his home debut for York, having missed their 2-0 win over Woking to begin the term.

Michael Duckworth, Luke James, Gus Mafuta and Paddy McLaughlin also remained absent.

York very nearly opened the scoring within the first minute of the match. Midfielder Dan Pybus did well to dispossess an Eastleigh attacker before finding Mitch Hancox.

Hancox played Maziar Kouyhar through on the wing and the attacker did well to bypass his marker before swinging a cross into the box.

It met the head of Hancox, but he could only direct his effort over the bar.

The Spitfires would have a chance to open the scoring mere moments later from a corner.

A cross was fired in and a goalmouth scramble ensued, though City were somehow able to prevent it from crossing the line, eventually clearing the danger.

While both sides were seemingly able to have spells of dominance in the midfield, neither could quite take the chances they were creating.

A well-hit free-kick into the box from Corey Panter was not dealt with by York immediately, but they rallied swiftly to block Jake Hesketh’s volley on the follow up.

Not even five minutes later and York were on the attack. Alex Hurst had the ball on the left wing and fired a dangerous ball into the box.

It met the head of Lenell John-Lewis who was unable to get the connection he would have wanted, seeing the ball sail over the bar.

York’s best chance of the game came when Olly Dyson, continuing to play in midfield, won possession back for City.

Dyson charged forward from the half-way line, gliding past his markers as he did so.

The 22-year-old rifled a shot towards goal and saw his driven effort go just wide of Joe McDonnell’s far post.

Much of the first half was a real midfield battle in which York or Eastleigh could not quite establish control.

Eastleigh earnt a corner after Pybus did well to clear a cross. The initial corner was diverted behind and the visitors had another chance at the set-piece.

The corner was hit close to Ethan Ross’ six-yard area, in a box that had been swarmed by Eastleigh players.

JJ McKiernan was able to connect with the ball and head it beyond Ross to give the visitors a lead with just over five minutes remaining in the half to break the deadlock.

York had the ball in the back of the net soon after, a result of a mass gathering of bodies in the box from a corner, but referee Michael Barlow awarded a free-kick to Eastleigh for a foul on McDonnell.

City looked to break forward immediately in the second half. Hurst drove down the right and found Dyson with a cross, but his header was over the bar.

Kouhyar then worked well on the opposite wing to create space, firing a cross into the box that found Scott Boden, who came on for the second half in place of Lenell John-Lewis who was struggling with a knock.

The former Boreham Wood man did well to connect with the ball, but was unable to direct a powerful effort on goal and it was claimed comfortably by McDonnell.

Kouhyar had a chance only moments later as the recipient of an Alex Whittle cross. He saw his shot blocked though and Eastleigh cleared.

The second half was, as a whole, far slower than the first. The visitors were trying to defend their lead, while York did not seem to quite have the spark that saw them battle back on Wednesday, perhaps due to how hard they worked themselves at the ARMCO Arena against Solihull.

Both Whittle and Dyson were forced from the field with injury in another blow to the Minstermen.

Ross was called into action with just under 15 minutes left of play, when he was forced to deny Callum Ebanks’ powerful effort from the right of the box.

City’s best chance of the half came in its final stages. In stoppage time, York won a corner that saw most of their side run for the box.

The cross came in and found the head of Fallowfield, but the right–back could only direct his effort just wide of the post.

York: Ross, 5, Fallowfield, 5, Kouogun, 5, Kerr, 5, Whittle, 6 (Sanders 76’), Pybus, 5, Dyson, 6 (Burgess 66’, 4), Hancox, 6, Kouhyar, 6, John-Lewis (C), 5, (Boden 45’, 6), Hurst, 6

Subs not used: Whitley, Duku

York City’s star man: Maziar Kouhyar. The winger looked the most threatening component of City’s attack throughout the game, but even he was unable to break the deadlock.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Camp, Martin (C), Panter, Harper, Cisse, Carter, McKiernan, Hill, Abrahams (Ebanks 45’), Hesketh (Oyenuga 71’)

Subs not used: Langston, Rutherford, Atangana

Goals: McKeirnan (43’)

Yellow cards: Hesketh (22’), Panter (34’)

Stats for York v. Eastleigh:

Shots (on target): 6 (0) | 6 (3)

Fouls committed: 7 | 5

Corners: 5 | 8

Offsides: 0 | 0

Attendance: 3,624

Referee: Michael Barlow