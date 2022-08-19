YORK City defender Adam Crookes is set for a prolonged absence after suffering an ankle ligament injury at the weekend.

Crookes was forced off late on in York's 2-1 defeat at Maidstone United, having started in City's opening two Vanarama National League matches.

A further scan has not revealed a positive diagnosis for the off-season recruit from Grimsby Town.

"Unfortunately it's not good news," reported first-team coach Kingsley James. "Exactly how long (he will be out for), we don't know.

"I think his studs got caught on the 3G pitches and he's rolled his ankle. Unfortunately that happens, especially on 3G pitches.

"We'll be without Adam (pictured) for a while. It's a massive disappointment and a huge loss.

"But we've got to get on with it and that's why we've got the squad (we've got), because we're going to need everyone this season.

"Everyone has to be ready when called upon."

York host Eastleigh tomorrow afternoon (3pm) and remain "as were were", said James, on elsewhere the team news from from Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Solihull Moors.

Michael Duckworth (knee), Gus Mafuta (thigh), Paddy McLaughlin (hip) and Luke James (knock) remain absent.

Dan Pybus is expected to come through the groin problem he played with against Solihull.